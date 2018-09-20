Dozens feared dead after Tanzanian ferry capsizes

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Dozens are feared dead after a ferry carrying hundreds of passengers sunk in Tanzania's waters of Lake Victoria on Thursday.

Rescue teams were able to save 102 people and recover five bodies after the MV Nyerere ferry capsized and sank around 2 p.m.

The ferry was two hours into its trip from Ukerewe Island to Ukora Island when it sank, Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Jonathan Shana said.

Officials didn't confirm the number of passengers, but the ship has a capacity of 100 people and about 25 tons of cargo.

Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency confirmed reports of the incident and urged citizens to remain calm and patient throughout the rescue process.