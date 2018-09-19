South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo after signing the joint declaration at their third summit in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday. Photo by Pyoengyang Press Corps

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea will permanently close its missile test site and dismantle its main nuclear facility if the U.S. takes corresponding measures, according to a deal struck at the inter-Korean summit Wednesday.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in said North Korea agreed to take specific measures for denuclearization and the nations will work together to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

"The North will permanently close its Tongchang-ri missile test site and a launch pad in the presence of experts. It will further dismantle Yongbyon nuclear facility permanently if the U.S. makes corresponding measures," Moon said in a briefing after signing a joint declaration with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon and Kim signed the joint declaration that included steps to end military hostility between the two Koreas, plans to continue inter-Korean exchanges and an invitation to Kim to visit Seoul in near future.

Trump tweeted in response to the announcement on Wednesday.

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," he wrote. "In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States.

"Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!"

Moon said the North and South will cooperate with the U.S. and the international community to achieve complete denuclearization.

Kim pledged to make efforts to rid nuclear weapons and threats from the Korean Peninsula.

"The North and South agreed to actively cooperate to create a Korean Peninsula that is free of nuclear weapons and nuclear threats," he said.