Sept. 18 (UPI) -- German automakers are being investigated for colluding to limit development of emission-saving technology on their vehicles.

The European Union's antitrust body is investigating BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen for having joint discussions about limiting development of innovative systems that would reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in diesel engines and particulate matter emissions from gasoline engines. The probe also includes Volkswagen subsidiaries Audi and Porsche.

"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a release.

German automakers have been under a microscope since Volkswagen was found to be rigging emissions tests on its diesel engines in 2015. More than 11 million Volkswagen cars were outfitted with software that could detect when a car was being tested for emissions. Investors are now suing Volkswagen for $10 billion, saying the scandal should have been disclosed sooner.

The commission started looking for possible collusion among other German car makers to cheat emissions tests. It didn't find any but it did find evidence that the automakers colluded to limit development of catalytic reduction systems for diesel engines and particulate filters for gasoline engines.

Car manufacturers do meet routinely to discuss new technology. But it's illegal to discuss limiting competition in certain areas.

"The automotive industry was once a jewel in Europe's industrial crown," said Greg Archer, clean vehicles director at Transport and Environment, an advocacy group. "But it's global reputation is now deeply tarnished and cannot be trusted anymore."

The automakers confirmed the investigation and said they are cooperating. The probe into Daimler is limited to Europe.

The commission declined to comment on the potential fine if the companies were found to be colluding.