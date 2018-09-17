Taiwan slams Chinese allegations of espionage

Relations between China and Taiwan have deteriorated since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (C) assumed office in 2016. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- China is accusing the Taiwanese government of spying on exchange students studying on the island -- allegations that are being met with angry rebuttals from Taipei.

Beijing's charges against the Taiwanese administration of President Tsai Ing-wen came on Saturday and again on Sunday.

State-owned Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese spokesman An Fengshan as saying China will take measures to respond to Taiwanese spying.

"We demand that the relevant parties in Taiwan immediately stop their infiltration and destruction of the mainland and avoid further damage to increasingly complex and serious cross-strait relations," An said Sunday, according to The New York Times.

On Saturday, Chinese state television network CCTV aired a program warning Chinese citizens about Taiwan.

The program alleged Chinese students studying in Taiwan could be the target of domestic spies who try to extract classified information by luring the students with money, romantic affairs and friendship.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned the program and other mainland Chinese press reports.

Taipei's council called the claims "unsubstantiated" and charged the Chinese government with interference.

Spokesman Alex Huang said China's reports were "fabricating" news and hurting bilateral ties, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported the Chinese media might be aiming to undermine the image of Tsai on the mainland.

China and Taiwan have previously exchanged accusations of espionage, involving students, since 2009, when a mainland Chinese student was sentenced to prison for amassing sensitive information at Taiwanese schools and government agencies.

More mainland Chinese students study in Taiwan.