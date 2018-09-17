North Korea Premier Pak Pong Ju (second from left) is inspecting key Pyongyang institutions ahead of the third inter-Korea summit, KCNA reports. File Photo by KCNA

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea Premier Pak Pong Ju is directly inspecting major institutions around Pyongyang ahead of the third summit between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to KCNA.

The state-controlled news agency reported Pak visited the Three Revolutions Exhibition, a museum, and the Central Botanical Garden. He directed the institutions to "complete preparations for modern reconstruction," then visited a pharmaceutical and dental hygiene factory.

Pak "encouraged" scientists, engineers and workers at the locations. He then called for new construction for future production, according to KCNA.

Plans were also discussed at local councils to "unconditionally fulfill" the goals of a five-year economic plan, now in its third year of implementation.

The summit, which is to begin with Moon's arrival in Pyongyang Tuesday, is the focus of North Korea government concerns.

But the streets of Pyongyang appeared "calm as usual," according to South Korean newspaper Segye Ilbo.

The Segye Ilbo and other South Korean news services have been permitted to cover the summit from Pyongyang. The teams left the South early Sunday, and were taken to the North Korean capital by bus, according to the report.

The report described the road that runs from the North Korean city of Kaesong to Pyongyang as "under restoration," and that the buses could not exceed 40 mph.

The press center for the South Koreans are located in Pyongyang's Koryo Hotel.

Jon Jong Su, the North Korea vice chairman of the Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, was in charge of logistics, according to Segye Ilbo.