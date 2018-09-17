Cuban President Diaz-Canel supports same-sex marriage in new constitution

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel told a Venezuelan television channel on Sunday that he supports same-sex marriage. A new Cuban constitution, available for national referendum in 2019, specifies that marriage is reserved for "two people" and not necessarily a man and a woman. File Photo by Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told a television interviewer he supports a constitutional change permitting same-sex marriage.

Speaking Sunday on the Venezuela-based Telesur television channel, Diaz-Cantel said, "The approach of recognizing marriage between two people, without limitations, responds to a problem of eliminating all types of discrimination in society."

"Let's not give way to any kind of discrimination in society," he added.

Cuba's constitution, ratified in 1976, identifies marriage as "a voluntary union between a man and a woman." The Cuban parliament, rewriting the constitution, has approved a change identifying marriage as between "two people." The new constitution will be offered in 2019 in a national referendum.

The vast majority of Cubans do not agree with the new definition.

"We've been going through a massive thought evolution and many taboos have been broken," Díaz-Canel said in the interview, an apparent reference to Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raul Castro.

Mariela Castro is a leader of LGBTQ rights in Cuba and chief of the Cuban National Center for Sex Education. She is a vocal defender of LGBTQ rights and is believed to be a major influence on government policy regarding homosexuality, Telesur reported on Monday.

