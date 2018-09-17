Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Footage of Swedish police actions against Chinese tourists at a Stockholm hostel is drawing strong online reactions from Chinese commenters who remain divided over the behavior of those involved in the incident.

The disturbance, which took place on Sept. 2, has become the center of a diplomatic storm between China and Sweden, according to multiple press reports.

The Chinese Embassy in Sweden said Saturday the Swedish police had "severely endangered the life and violated the basic human rights of the Chinese citizens," a family of three that included a man with the surname Zeng and his elderly parents.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Sweden had breached protocol, citing police brutality.

"This is not in line with diplomatic norms and international practice," he said, according to the South China Morning Post. "We again call on the Swedish side to pay attention to China's concerns and take measures to protect the safety and legitimate interests of Chinese tourists."

The video searchable by the key term "Chinese tourists mistreated by Swedish police" had gained more than 130 million views on Chinese Internet by Monday, according to The Guardian.

The video shows Zeng's mother crying while her husband has collapsed to the ground, after they were carried out of the hostel by security guards and police.

"This is killing. This is killing," Zeng says in the video in English.

Zeng's mother then says, "Save me" in the footage, and at another point the police leave the Chinese family at a cemetery.

"The place and its surroundings were very dark," Zeng later told the Global Times, according to Sixth Tone. "I think it's insulting to Chinese elders."

Chinese citizens who are freer to express their views online accused the family of "faking" or exaggerating their emotions so they can demand compensation, Sixth Tone reported.

The family had arrived at their hostel a day early and refused to leave when the management denied them an overnight stay at no extra charge.

Swedish diplomats in China said a prosecutor would be investigating the incident to determine whether the police broke the law.