Tropical Storm Helene to bring rain, wind, large swells to Azores

Tropical Storm Helene, once a Category 2 hurricane, moved northeast through the Azores Islands on Sunday potentially could affect weather in Ireland and Britain. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 15 (UPI) Tropical Storm Helene was transitioning to a extratropical low as it moves from the Azores and approaches Ireland and Great Britain, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

Helene was downgraded from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. The center of Helene was about 270 miles north of Faial Island in the central Azored, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Helene had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving northeast at 25 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

The storm is projected to continue to increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Helene should move away from the Azores on Sunday and then approach Ireland and the United Kingdom through Sunday and Monday.

"Interests in Ireland and the United Kingdom should consult products from their local meteorological service for information about potential impacts from Helene in those locations," the NHC said.

Swells along portions of the Azores, which will likely continue for a couple of days, could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

"Helene's cloud pattern is certainly looking less and less like a tropical cyclone this morning," NHC forecast Dave Roberts said in a discussion. "Helene is quickly undergoing an extratropical transition, and this dynamic process is expected to be completed later today, as the cyclone moves away from the Azores."

