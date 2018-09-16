Israeli-American man killed in stabbing at West Bank mall

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli-American man was killed in a stabbing attack at a West Bank mall on Sunday, officials said.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Ari Fuld from the West Bank settlement of Efrat, was stabbed by a 17-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Yatta near Hebron, The Times of Israel reported.

"A terrorist arrived at the shopping mall at the Gush Etzion Junction armed with a knife. He stabbed a civilian, injuring him seriously. Another civilian who was at the mall neutralized the terrorist," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Fuld was taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

After he was stabbed, Fuld chased and shot at the attacker, who was also shot by another armed citizen and taken into custody.

The attacker was identified as Khalil Jabarin and he was taken to Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital Mt. Scopus in moderate condition, Haaretz reported.

Fuld immigrated to Israel from the United States where he was a pro-Israel advocate and a member of the Habayit Hayehudi political party.

"Ari loved Israel and fought for it. He was an honest man, caring and gentle. He worked for the Land of Israel with every bone in his body," the party said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman also mourned Fuld's death.

"America grieves as one of its citizens was brutally murdered by a Palestinian terrorist. Ari Fuld was a passionate defender of Israel and an American patriot. He represented the best of both countries and will be deeply missed. May his family be comforted and his memory be blessed," Friedman wrote on Twitter.