Israel strikes Iranian weapons delivery in Syria

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A suspected Israeli missile strike targeted an Iranian arms shipment at Syrian airport late Saturday night.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency shared video of Syrian air defenses confronting the strike near the capital city of Damascus and repelling some of the incoming missiles it said came from Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said explosions heard near Damascus were caused by strikes targeting a warehouse and an arms shipment from Iran to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

The Israeli strike also reportedly hit an Iranian cargo plane loaded with weapons, which had just landed at the Damascus International Airport from Tehran.

Some of the warehouses used to store weapons were labeled "United Nations" or "DHL" in an effort to disguise them from Israeli intelligence-gathering efforts, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking Sunday at a cabinet meeting after the alleged strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would continue to enforce "red lines" to prevent the transfer of weapons into Syria.

"Israel is constantly working to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with advanced weaponry," he said.