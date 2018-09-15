Tropical Storm Helene to bring rain, wind, large swells to Azores

Tropical Storm Helene, once a Category 2 hurricane, moved northeast toward the Azores Islands on Saturday and potentially could affect weather in Ireland and Britain. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 15 (UPI) Tropical Storm Helene was expected to bring heavy rain, storm-force winds and large surf swells to the Azores this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

Helene downgraded from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. The center of Helene was about 95 miles west of Flores in the Azores Islands, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Helene had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving northeast at 21 mph. The Portuguese government issued a tropical storm warning for all the Azores Islands.

The storm is projected to shift northeast and increase in speed in the coming days, crossing over or near the Azores late Saturday or Sunday. The storm's impact could be felt in Ireland and Britain next week.

"Interests in Ireland and the United Kingdom should consult products from their local meteorological service for information about potential impacts from Helene in those locations," the NHC said.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward from the eye of the storm up to 185 miles, forecasters said.

The NHC said Helene is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in the far western Azores, western Ireland and Scotland.

Swells along portions of the Azores, which will likely continue for a couple of days, could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

