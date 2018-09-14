North Korean people walk on the street near the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 5. Pool photo/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korea plans to conduct a joint population census in North Korea with the World Health Organization, media reported on Friday.

Seoul's state statistics agency plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the WHO this month to launch the first North Korean population census conducted by the South Korean government, according to Hankook Ilbo, citing parliament sources.

The report said that the census, initially suggested by North Korea to WHO, will be conducted on a three-year phase, beginning with a preliminary census planned for next year.

The census will collect vital population data on birth, death, marriages and records of movement, as well as other socioeconomic records.

According to the report, the South Korean government has allocated a budget for the preliminary research next year. Part of the budget for its contribution to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will be used to conduct the research next year.

The South Korean government has allotted $357,000 for its contribution to the UNFPA next year.