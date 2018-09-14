Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to weaken to a tropical depression before passing near or over Jamaica on Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center said that prediction was uncertain. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A hurricane hunter airplane determined the Atlantic storm named Isaac has dissipated.

The National Hurricane Center announced the determination Saturday in its 5 a.m. advisory, the last one it will issue on the storm.

The eye of the storm -- which briefly weakened into a tropical depression then restrengthened into a tropical storm Friday -- was about 260 miles south-southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and 455 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, as of the 5 a.m. EDT update.

Isaac was moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

There were no warnings or watches associated with Isaac, which had been a hurricane for a few days this week.

"The remnants of Isaac will likely continue to produce gusty winds and occasional heavy rains while moving westward across the central and western Caribbean during the next few days," the NHC said.