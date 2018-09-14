12-year-old among Palestinians killed in Gaza protests

A Palestinian youth uses a slingshot to hurl stones during protest at the Israel-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 7. Protests Friday left at least three Palestinians dead along the border. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy was among three Palestinians killed Friday during protests at the Gaza-Israel border, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Israel Defense Forces said about 13,000 people rioted along the border fence, throwing rocks, two grenades and bombs, one injuring an IDF officer.

Nine "Gazans breached the fence, but were stopped before they could reach Israeli homes. Our forces struck [two] Hamas posts in Gaza in response," the IDF said on Twitter.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 12-year-old Shadi Abul-Al, and Hani Ramzi Afaneh and Mohammad Khalil Shaqoura, both 21, died Friday. Another 248 were injured from live bullets, rubber-coated steel rounds or tear gas.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said six of the injured were critical.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 178 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began March 30.