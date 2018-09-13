Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to bring rain and wind to the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as it heads toward Central America.. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to bring rainfall and wind to portions of the Lesser Antilles as it moves to the Caribbean, meteorologists said Thursday.

Isaac had recorded maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 17 mph, the National Hurricane Center {link:said early Thursday.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, the center of the storm was about 105 miles east of the island of and 130 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe.

Forecasters said Isaac could bring as many as 6 inches of rain to some locations, 2-4 feet of storm surge, and life-threatening surf conditions.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can expect up to 1.5 inches, with 3 inches of rain in isolated spots. Flash flooding could also occur.

A tropical storm warning is issued for the islands of Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe, with a tropical storm warning for Antigua, Monserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saba and St. Eustatius. Little change in strength is expected as Isaac leaves the outer islands and heads for the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center, the NHC said.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect in the United States, and the NHC forecast track shows the storm heading west towards Central America. It is not expected to impact the United States coast.