Israel demolishes structures near Khan al-Ahmar village

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Israel destroyed five trailers set up near the West Bank Bedouin village of Khan al-Amar on Thursday, officials announced.

The Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that the structures were demolished "in accordance with regulations and according to the law."

"This morning, enforcement was carried out against 5 movable structures that were illegally transported and installed in the vicinity of Kfar Adumim," the agency said.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court rejected appeals against the razing of the Khan al-Ahmar village in the West Bank where about 180 people live, stating it was built illegally on state-owned land between two Jewish settlements.

Palestinians said they weren't given the opportunity to obtain permits to build the settlements.

Also Thursday, the European Parliament voted 320-277 to approve a resolution against Israel, calling for the government to provide monetary compensation for financial losses if Khan al-Ahmar is demolished.

"Israel bears full responsibility for providing the necessary services, including education, healthcare and welfare, for the people living under its occupation, in line with the Fourth Geneva Convention," the resolution stated.

The EU parliament said demolishing the village would be considered a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"The demolition of Khan al-Ahmar and the forcible transfer of its residents would constitute a grave breach of international humanitarian law," the resolution stated.