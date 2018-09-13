Hurricane Helene (center right) swirls in the Atlantic Ocean early Thursday as a Category 2 storm. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 13 (UPI) Hurricane Helene continued weakening in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, forecasters said.

Helene, still a Category 2 hurricane, has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Thursday advisory. Its center was about 1,215 miles south-southwest of the Azores' Lajes Air Base and 1,170 miles southwest of the Azores.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. It was moving north at 14 mph.

Helene is projected to shift northeastward with an increase in forward speed in the coming days, the NHC said.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued because forecasters don't expect Helene to make landfall anywhere. The NHC warned, however, that "Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of Helene."

Ahead of Helene is Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that is projected to make landfall near the Carolinas later Thursday.

Tropical Storm Isaac, a third active storm in the Atlantic, is headed for Central America. Neither Helene nor Isaac is expected to impact the U.S. coast.