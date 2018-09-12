U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska

Two U.S. F-22 "Raptor" fighter jets intercepted two Russian TU-95 "Bear" bombers near Alaska on Tuesday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Photo courtesy NORAD

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two U.S. F-22 "Raptor" fighter jets intercepted two Russian TU-95 "Bear" bombers on Tuesday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

The bombers were intercepted west of the mainland of Alaska and were accompanied by Russian Su-35 "Flanker" fighter jets and never entered airspace over the United States and Canada, NORAD said.

"The homeland is no longer a sanctuary and the ability to deter and defeat threats to our citizens, vital infrastructure, and national institutions starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching U.S. and Canadian airspace," said NORAD Commander General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy.

U.S. Air Force fighter jets also intercepted two two nuclear capable Tupolev TU-95 Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska in May after they came within 55 miles of Alaska's west coast.

Russia is presently holding its Vostok-2018 drills, its largest show of military force since the height of the Cold War nearly four decades ago.