Tropical Storm Isaac is seen in the Caribbean Wednesday as it heads toward Central America. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaac is weakening in the Caribbean, meteorologists said Wednesday.

Isaac had recorded maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 15 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said Isaac should regain hurricane strength as it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

The storm was about 450 miles east of of the island of Martinique as of the NHC's 5 a.m. advisory.

Forecasters said Isaac could bring as many as 10 inches of rain to some locations, 2 to 4 feet of storm surge, and life-threatening surf conditions.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the islands of Martinique, Dominica and Guadaloupe, with a tropical storm warning for Antigua, Monserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saba and St. Eustatius. Hurricane watches in Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe were discontinued, and the Netherlands government issued a tropical storm watch for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Meteorologists said residents in the Caribbean -- including Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas -- and the United States mainland should stay aware of Isaac's path beyond the Lesser Antilles.

A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. Isaac is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Thursday.

Tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center, the NHC said on Wednesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect in the United States, and the NHC forecast track shows the storm heading west towards Central America. It is not expected to impact the United States coast.