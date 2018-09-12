Hurricane Helene continues weakening, not a threat to land

Hurricane Helene (center right) is seen in the eastern Atlantic early Wednesday behind Tropical Storm Isaac. Helene is headed for Central America. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) Hurricane Helene continued weakening and is expected to be reduced to a tropical storm by Thursday, forecasters said Wednesday.

Helene, still a Category 2 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph in the mid-eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said in a Wednesday morning advisory. Its center was about 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,400 miles south-southwest of the Azores, at the time of the 5 a.m. advisory.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. It was moving northwest at 13 mph.

Helene is projected to continue northwestward later Wednesday with a turn toward the north by Thursday before turning northeast with increasing forward speed, the NHC said.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued because forecasters don't expect Helene to make landfall anywhere.

Ahead of Helene is Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that is projected to make landfall near the Carolinas later Thursday.

Tropical Storm Isaac, a third active storm in the Atlantic, is headed for Central America. Neither Helene nor Isaac is expected to impact the U.S. coast.