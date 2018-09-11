Armed police stand guard outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on March 22, 2017, after an attack at Westminister Palace. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Funding for police in Britain has fallen in recent years and it has limited the ability of authorities to fight crime -- meaning fewer arrests, fewer charges and plummeting victim satisfaction levels, a new report by the National Audit Office said.

"There are signs that forces are already experiencing financial strain and struggling to deliver effective services to the public," NAO chief Amyas Morse told Sky News. "If the Home Office does not understand what is going on it will not be able to direct resources to where they are needed, with the risk that the situation could get worse."

The NAO, a government watchdog, said the current state of police funding leads to more crimes, including drug trafficking and drunk driving -- and the Home Office that oversees police funding lacks a long-term plan for policing the 43 territorial areas throughout Britain and Wales.

Central government funding for local police has fallen 30 percent since 2010-2011, it added.

"The way the department chooses to distribute funding has been ineffective and detached from the changing nature of policing for too long, and it cannot be sure overall funding is being directed to the right places," the NAO report said.

The report also found that police forces have cut their officers by 15 percent from 2010 to 2018.

Home Secretary Savid Javid has said increased police spending remains a priority. He will address the Police Superintendents' Association Tuesday and discuss commitment to ensuring forces are "equipped to deal with the changing crime landscape."

The 2018-2019 budget includes additional funds for local police.

"Our decision to empower locally-accountable police and crime commissioners to make decisions using their local expertise does not mean that we do not understand the demands on police forces," Home Office spokesman said.