Saudi police arrest man for having breakfast with woman in public

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Saudi Arabia arrested an Egyptian man after he posted a video of himself eating breakfast with a woman.

The man, who was not named by police but goes by "Bahaa" on social media, was working the front desk at a hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah when he filmed himself eating with a female co-worker. The video shows the woman, who is wearing a full niqab, picks up a piece of food and puts it in his mouth.

After Bahaa posted the video to Twitter, it went viral in Saudi Arabia with the hashtag "Egyptian having breakfast with a Saudi woman," with many expressing outrage, Middle East Eye reported.

"The government should prosecute those who dare to disrespect Saudi laws and systems, distort the image of our conservative society, and promote moral degradation with the strictest punishment," one user wrote.

"The woman should be punished first because she represents the morals of the women of the Kingdom. As for the offensive man, he should leave on the next airplane," another user wrote.

Bahaa posted another video to say that the response to his breakfast video was "exaggerated." But police felt differently and placed him under arrest.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said Bahaa was arrested for appearing in an "offensive video" and said rules "regulating women's placement at work" were violated, according to CNN.

The Saudi public prosecutor's office said foreigners working in Saudi Arabia should "respect Saudi values, traditions and feelings."

In Saudi Arabia, it is illegal for women to be in public with a man who is not a close relative.