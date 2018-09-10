Inter-Korea military talks to be held at Panmunjom

Military officials at the colonel level are expected to meet Thursday at Panmunjom. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR / KOREA POOL

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Seoul and Pyongyang are to hold military-level talks on Thursday to discuss projects ranging from excavation of war remains at the demilitarized zone to trial withdrawal of guard posts from the border.

A South Korean defense ministry official who spoke to Yonhap on Tuesday said the talks are to be held at the "colonel level" so military issues could be discussed at Panmunjom.

Cho Yong-geun, the South Korean official in charge of North Korea issues at the defense ministry, will meet with Um Chang Nam of the North, according to the report.

The meeting is being held to prepare for the third inter-Korea summit, which is expected to take place Sept. 18-20.

The military issues to be discussed Friday were addressed on July 31, when the two sides discussed co-excavation at the DMZ and projects that are to work toward the eventual demilitarization of the joint security area, one of the world's most tense borders.

Several conflicts took place in the area during the 1950-53 Korean War, including the Battle of White Horse between North and South.

Cheorwon County in Gangwon Province is a likely candidate for the excavations, according to Yonhap.

Inter-Korea dialogue is taking place at a time when the White House is signaling an interest in a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday Trump had received another letter from the North Korean leader, which was "very warm" and "very positive."

The letter included a request to schedule another meeting, Sanders said, something the White House is "open to," according to CNN.