Knife-wielding attacker wounds 7 in Paris

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- At least seven people were injured in an attack by a knife-wielding man in Paris on Sunday, officials said.

Four of the people were critically injured in the attack, which occurred at around 11 p.m. local time in the city's 19th arrondissement. Two of the the victims were British tourists, the BBC reported.

Police arrested the suspect, who is reportedly an Afghan national. Police have not said if terrorism was a motive in the attack.

Witnesses said the man began attacking people with a knife and metal bar outside a cinema. A group of men playing pétanque tried to stop him and one man threw his pétanque ball, which are normally made of steel, at the attacker, The New York Times reported. But the attacker was able to get away and stab several more people before police arrested him.

Paris police are investigating the incident.

Sunday night's knife attack comes less than three weeks after a man stabbed his mother and sister to death on a street in a Paris suburb before he was shot dead by police.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, but police said the suspect had no known links to the terror group.