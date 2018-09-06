Starbucks opens 22,000-square-foot upscale location in Milan

In addition to offering dozens of coffee drinks, the Milan location also will offer more than 100 cocktails. Photo courtesy of Starbucks

The Milan Reserve Roastery is the first Starbucks location in Italy. Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Starbucks opened its first location in Italy on Thursday, but it's not the typical drive-thru location dotting the United States by the thousands.

Milan's first Starbucks is one of three upscale locations throughout the world under the name brand Reserve Roastery. The 25,000-square-foot coffee shop and bar is located in the Palazzo della Poste and features more than 100 cocktails, 115 coffee drinks, baked goods and artisanal foods.

The company described the location as the "crown jewel of Starbucks global retail footprint."

The other two Roastery locations are in Starbucks' home city, Seattle, and Shanghai.

"During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of community I found in the city's espresso bars -- the moments of human connection that passed so freely and genuinely between baristas and their customers. The opening of the Milan Roastery is the story of Starbucks coming full circle," said Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus of Starbucks.

The Roastery features a variety of coffee-making methods, including cold brew, pour-over and chemex, and foods like pizza, bread and ice cream. Products are artisanal and locally sourced, and coffee beans are roasted in-house using a bronze 22-foot-tall bronze cask.

"We have taken our time to ensure our entry into Italy is done thoughtfully and respectfully," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said. "The introduction of our Roastery and premium Reserve brand will set the stage for the long-term development of our core store portfolio with our world-class licensee partner, Percassi."