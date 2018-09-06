20 under investigation for Genoa bridge collapse

Italian prosecutors are investigating 20 people including managers at Autostrade in connection with an August bridge collapse in Genoa that killed 43 people. Photo by Luca Zennaro/EPA

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Italian prosecutors are investigating 20 people in connection with a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa last month.

Among those registered as suspects Thursday were managers at Autostrade, the company that managed the bridge and the subcontractor Spea Engineering.

Magistrates in Genoa said the suspects could face charges of manslaughter and failing to comply with safety regulations for the collapse that killed 43 people, the BBC reported.

Italy's government has accused Autostrade of failing to invest in invest in motorway maintenance, while the company stats it checked the bridge every three months.

The Italian government also demanded Autostrade pay for reconstruction and structural damages in the area.