North Korea newspaper: Sanctions are not hurting economy

North Korea's state media said it is not seeking outside economic assistance on Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea's Workers' Party newspaper said Wednesday sanctions against the country are not working because it practices "self-regeneration."

In a statement that slammed international sanctions, the Rodong Sinmun said North Korea is remaking itself as an economic powerhouse despite embargoes.

The message comes a few days ahead of Sept. 9, when the Kim Jong Un regime is expected to observe the 70th anniversary of national founding day.

"Through our own strength we will build an economic powerhouse, as if to prove to the world," the Rodong stated in the headline of the article.

"Self-sufficiency, science and technology are the lifeblood of socialist Korea, and the driving force of rapid development," the newspaper stated.

The paper said the goal was never to request outside assistance for economic development.

"Not once did we believe we needed outside help to build the economy," the Rodong stated. "We have always relied on the principles of self-regeneration, self-sufficiency, and created a miracle that surprised the world."

The newspaper highlighted the construction of high-rise buildings in Pyongyang's Ryomyong Street, "built through our own strength and our technology in under a year."

The Rodong also claimed the outside world had said North Korea did not have the resources to restore parts of the country damaged by extreme weather this summer.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had said on Monday 86 North Koreans died, and 65,000 people displaced, following typhoons and heavy rains in recent weeks.

North Korea's Kangwon and South Hamgyong Provinces were the most heavily affected areas, according to the U.N. agency.

Within the same time period, one person was reported dead in South Korea owing to weather conditions.