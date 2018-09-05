Israeli Supreme Court OKs razing of Khan al-Ahmar

The Israeli Supreme Court did not order immediate evictions of villagers in Khan al-Ahmar. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Israeli Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of demolishing the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, giving the state permission to evacuate those who live there.

The high court rejected appeals against the razing of the village in the West Bank where about 180 people live. The government said the village was built illegally on state-owned land between two Jewish settlements.

Palestinians, though, said they were prevented from obtaining permits to build on the land.

Israel Defense Forces raided the settlement in February 2017, imposing a military closure on dozens of structures including a school.

Tel Aviv has wanted to demolish the encampment for years but has resisted due to U.S. and Western pressure. The Israeli government attempted in 2012 to move the Palestinian residents there to a new settlement, but they refused.

The United Nations has called on Israel to leave the village intact and that to demolish it would be a violation of international law.

The justices did not issue immediate eviction orders for the villagers.