6.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Thursday morning and officials said an 82-year-old man was found not showing signs of life. Image courtesy USGS

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido early Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck at about 3 a.m. and was centered about 17 miles east of the city of Tomakomai, with a depth of about 21 miles, the USGS said.

There was no threat of a tsunami following the quake.

Hokkaido prefectural officials said an 82-year-old man fell down in a house in Tomakomai during the quake and had no heartbeat and wasn't breathing, NHK reported.

Firefighters said five houses collapsed in the town of Atsuma, while two others collapsed in the city of Sapporo.

Abira Town officials reported shattered windows and power outages, while images from Sapporo showed a crack in a road and other images from Chitose City showed displaced tiles from a house.