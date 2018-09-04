Premature detonation foils attack on U.S. Embassy in Cairo

The explosive device caused no injuries and no damage. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Egyptian police arrested a 24-year-old man after an explosive device detonated too early Tuesday, foiling an alleged attempt to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Cairo.

The device -- a plastic bottle with flammable chemicals -- went off inside Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Samie's backpack while he was outside the embassy compound in the Garden City district.

U.S. officials put the embassy on lockdown as police investigated the attack attempt. The embassy later returned to business as normal after police finished their investigation.

Ahram Online reported Abdel-Samie had "some extremist thoughts" that led him "to carry out hostile acts."

The explosive device caused no injuries and no damage.