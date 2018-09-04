Police raids Korean Air affiliate in probe against chairman

The prosecution raided the Hanjin Group's affiliate in its probe of group chairman Cho Yang-ho, who is suspected of using company money to pay for private security services at his home. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Seoul police raided a Korean Air affiliate on Tuesday in a probe against Hanjin Group and Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho.

Some 20 officers of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency raided the affiliate, located at Hanjin headquarters in Seoul, to seize evidence linked to the allegation that Cho faces for using the affiliate's money to pay for security guards at his home, according to Yonhap.

"The investigation is to seize contracts and list of payments made in regards to the security guard payroll," said police in the Yonhap report.

Cho and his family face a series of investigations, related to allegations of physical and verbal abuse, as well as tax evasion and smuggling.

The flurry of accusations against the Korean Air founding family started in April when the chairman's younger daughter and a Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min allegedly threw a cup of water at an official during a business meeting.

The chairman's older daughter Cho Hyun-ah, known for her infamous "nut rage" incident in 2014, has been accused of smuggling luxury goods without paying customs duties.

Police said they plan to summon Chairman Cho soon for questioning.