A woman struggles against strong winds generated by Typhoon Jebi Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. The storm had killed at least two people by mid-Tuesday and injured more than 125. Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Typhoon Jebi made landfall in western Japan Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more than 100 in the most powerful storm to hit the country in a quarter-century.

Officials said two men in their 70s were killed, one when he fell from his roof in Osaka Prefecture -- and the other when a warehouse collapsed in the Shiga Prefecture, according to NHK public radio.

At least 125 people were injured.

Kansai International Airport, on an island in Osaka Bay, was shut down due to major flooding brought on by strong winds and high waves -- which also led a tanker anchored in the bay to crash into an airport bridge, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Jebi, which means "swallow" in Korean, ripped through western Japan after evacuation advisories were issued to more than one million people.

Forecasters recorded wind gusts of up to 129 mph in one part of Shikoku, the smallest main island, and 135 mph elsewhere.

More than 700 flights in the region have been canceled, some railway services have been halted and department stores in Osaka and Kyoto prefectures were closed Tuesday, along with tourist sites such as Nagoya Castle.

Japanese automaker Toyota announced it would suspend night operations at 14 of its plants across the country,

Jebi is the first typhoon categorized as "very strong" to make landfall in Japan since 1993, when a powerful storm killed 48 people.