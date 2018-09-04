1 dead, several injured after bridge collapses in India

People gather while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian army personnel work at the site of a collapsed bridge in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday. Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and several people injured after a bridge collapsed in India on Tuesday.

The Majerhat bridge, located in southern Kolkata, collapsed during rush hour. It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

"The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate," tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.

According to the Times of India, 21 people were injured in the incident.

The news site also reported that the deck of the bridge split into two, causing three bikes, a minibus and five cars to fall.

The deceased victim was identified as Soumen Bag, who was reportedly riding a bike when the bridge collapsed.