Mexican police arrest man for stealing hearse with body inside

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Mexico arrested a man after he stole a hearse with a body inside late Friday night.

The Tlaquepaque police department said 40-year-old Annibal Saúl N., admitted to stealing the hearse after he found the vehicle with the keys inside.

The hearse was being prepared to transport the body of an 80-year-old man from a hospital in Guadalajara to a funeral home.

Police received a radio report stating the hearse was seen driving along a highway after it was stolen from the clinic.

Authorities assembled a search team and found the man on the highway at its intersection with Lazarus Cardenas road, where he was immediately detained.

The hearse and the body were recovered, and the man was turned over to public prosecutors Saturday.