Four missing, 13 hurt in collision of boats on Colorado River

Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border near the Pirate Cove Resort & Marina, injuring 13 people and another two people missing, authorities said. Google Maps screenshot

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border, injuring 13 people and another four people are missing, authorities said Sunday.

The crash around 8 p.m. Saturday occurred between Pirates Cove and Topock Marina in Needles, Calif., and north of Lake Havasu, Ariz., the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona said in a Facebook post.

The Hallet boat with 10 people aboard was northbound and a Sleek Craft boat, occupied by 6 people, was southbound when they collided head on. Both boats sank and all of the occupants were ejected into the water, the Sheriff's Office said.

Passing boaters pulled several people from the water.

RELATED Missouri AG files lawsuit against duck boat owner and operator

The four missing are "presumed submerged," Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department in California said in a CNN report. They were aboard the Hallet boat.

Rescue boats, divers and helicopters are searching for survivors.

One woman was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition. Nine others were transported to local hospitals and the others were treated at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter it is assisting.