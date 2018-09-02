Car bomb kills six in Mogadishu

People gather around rubble at the scene of a car explosion that hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu, Somalia on Sunday. Photo by Said Yusuf Warsame

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A car bomb struck outside a government office in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday, killing six, including three soldiers, and injuring 14 other people, local officials said.

The bombing occurred around 9 a.m.. The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, according to its media channel, Andalus Radio.

The suicide bomb in the Howlwadag district also caused a nearby school to collapse, blew the roof off a mosque and destroyed homes, local officials told the BBC.

The soldiers died when they stopped the car from entering a government compound, local official Salah Hassan Omar said.

Six of those injured were children, Dr. Abdulkadir Abdirahman Aden of Mogadishu ambulance services told Voice of America.