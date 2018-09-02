13 hurt, 2 missing in collision of boats on Colorado River

Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border near the Pirate Cove Resort & Marina, injuring 13 people and another two people missing, authorities said. Google Maps screenshot

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border, injuring 13 people and another two people missing, authorities said.

The crash around 8 p.m. Saturday occurred near the Pirate Cove Resort & Marina in Needles, Calif.

One boat sank and the other was heavily damaged.

The two missing are "presumed submerged," Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a CNN report.

One person was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. The others were treated at the scene of transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is the lead department handling the collision and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter it is assisting.