Amsterdam suspect's knife attack on 2 Americans had 'terrorist motive'

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netherlands police said Saturday that the suspect in stabbing of two Americans at central train station in Amsterdam the day before had a 'terrorist motive.'

Police said Saturday the suspect had a "terrorist motive" and is believed to have acted alone.

Police have only identified the suspect in the stabbing incident Friday at the train station in the Dutch capital that injured two people as Jawed S., a 19-year-old Afghan man who lives in Germany.

The victims were seriously injured, but are not in critical condition, the Amsterdam's mayor office said.

U.S. and Dutch authorities said Saturday that both of the victims were U.S. citizens.

Amsterdam city officials issued the statement on motive in Dutch Saturday evening, which Dutch News reported. The victims appeared to be randomly chosen.

German authorities have done a random search of the suspect's home in Germany and seized "computers and phones." The suspect is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

"This cowardly deed shows how important it is to be and to remain alert," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Police shot the suspect following the stabbing.

With the suspect also injured by police, all three were taken to the hospital for treatment, the BBC reported.

"We are aware that both victims were U.S. citizens visiting the Netherlands and have been in touch with them or their families," Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, said. "We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families."

"The U.S. Embassy team in the Netherlands stands with our friends in the Netherlands as the authorities seek the full facts as to exactly what happened," Hoekstra added.

A police spokesman told CNN suspect remains in a hospital, and will later be questioned with a translator's help.

Witnesses reported people fleeing the scene in panic.

Train services were suspended and two platforms were closed during the incident.

An estimated 250,000 people use the Central Station each day.

Central Station is often filled with tourists that travel to and from the city's airport.