South Korean scholar protests use of Japanese Rising Sun flag in sports

Japanese Self Defense Force's maritime sailors holding a Rising Sun Flag march during a military parade at the Ground Self Defence Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 23 2016. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A South Korean scholar and history campaigner Seo Kyung-duk has protested the use of Japanese Rising Sun flag in the logo of the Japanese hockey association, South Korean media reported.

Professor Seo Kyung-duk of Sungshin Women's University in Seoul, said he sent a protest email to the Japanese Olympic Committee over the use of the controversial Japanese Rising Sun flag, associated with Japanese imperialism and colonialization, according to Yonhap.

In the email, Seo demanded that the Japanese hockey association should stop using the flag motif in its logo and acknowledge its negative historical implications to neighboring countries.

"We need to let more people know the improper use of the Japanese wartime flag in many cases, including international sports events," Seo was quoted as saying in the Yonhap report.

Seo said audiences at the 2018 Asian Games first reported the flag motif in Japan's national hockey team logo. Japanese male hockey team beat Pakistan by 1-0 in a semi-final on Thursday.

The Japanese Rising Sun flag, widely used in fashion and sports, has been a controversial symbol as the likes of the Nazi symbolism.

Originally an official flag of the Japanese imperial military, it has been associated with atrocities of war by Japan during World War II, triggering offenses to neighboring countries like South Korea and China.

It is still used by Japanese Self-Defense Forces.