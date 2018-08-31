A BMW after-service center in Seoul is crowded with recalled cars on Aug. 3, 2018. Earlier, the German carmaker decided to recall 106,000 cars following a series of accidents in which dozens of its sedans, including the 520d, caught fire while being driven in South Korea this year. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean BMW drivers filed a compensation suit against the German automaker over a massive recall due to a series of fire incidents.

A total of 1,226 BMW owners filed the case on Friday to Seoul Central District Court, seeking some $13,000 compensation each for costs to rent a car to substitute their recalled vehicle and psychological damage over a series of fire incidents, according to the Korea Consumer Association.

The KCA said it has formed a 30-member team that consists of car experts and lawyers to support the damage suit against BMW.

A legal representative of the suit said they will request the court to seize part of the BMW assets as the total amount for damage exceeds $16 million, in an Edaily report. It requested the court to seize deposits for lease to rent BMW headquarters in Seoul and a driving center in the port city of Incheon.

More than 30 BMW models have burst into flames this year.

BMW Korea recalled 106,0000 vehicles of 42 models prone to cause a fire after it concluded a component failure could lead to fire.

The company said earlier that the exhaust gas recirculation model could lead to fires. The EGR reduces nitrogen oxide emissions and lowers combustion temperature.

Seoul police raided the headquarters of BMW Korea on Friday to seize evidence to probe whether they knew defaults of their vehicles before and hide it from customers.