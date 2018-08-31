South Korea rights commission calls for better HIV, AIDS patient care

South Korea’s human rights commission has requested laws against discrimination toward HIV, AIDS patients be strengthened at medical institutions. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- South Korea's health ministries have adopted recommendations from Seoul's National Human Rights Commission to improve anti-discriminatory policies for HIV and AIDS patients.

According to the NHRCK, South Korea's ministry of health and welfare has agreed to strengthen laws that provide for HIV/AIDS prevention and control measures, local television network MBC reported Friday.

Money Today reported the health ministry had adopted recommendations to improve upon discriminatory medical practices against HIV patients, but has only adopted some of the recommendations regarding existing policies that quarantine such patients at mental institutions.

South Korea's human rights agency said discriminatory practices extended to treatment and hospitalization at institutions.

RELATED FDA warns consumers of effects of liquid nitrogen on food

"HIV is transmitted through blood and during unprotected sex, and although infection through injection needles is only 0.3 percent, discrimination occurs when a patient seeks treatment, surgical procedures or hospitalization," the NHRCK said Friday. "Improvements in the medical professional's awareness are of the utmost importance."

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adopted recommendations from NHRCK to develop a guide to prevent the human rights violations of HIV and AIDS patients, educate medical personnel at national and public hospitals, and develop policies to provide financial support for the patients, according to reports.

Anti-discrimination education will take place in 13 of 17 designated municipalities.