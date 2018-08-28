Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A U.S. B-52H bomber recently entered China's Air Defense Identification Zone in areas of the East China Sea, according to a Taiwanese press report.
The Liberty Times reported Tuesday a strategic bomber entered areas of the East China Sea where Chinese activities have been ongoing as a check against Taiwan and Japan.
Using data from Aircraft Spots, the site that tracks military air movements online, the report said two B-52H bombers left from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Tuesday and flew across the Bashi Channel to reach the South China Sea.
The bombers were accompanied by a KC-135 Stratotanker, a military aerial refueling aircraft.
The bombers were refueled during operation, according to the report.
A separate B-52H bomber left Guam for areas near Okinawa last Thursday, then entered China's air defense identification zone in the East China Sea, before returning to Guam.
USAF B-52H POSSE02 departed Andersen AFB, Guam and conducted a mission over the East China Sea in the vicinity of Okinawa- Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) August 23, 2018
USAF KC-135R TETRA21 provided tanker support from Andersen pic.twitter.com/E3Y7wmUy5T
Chinese state tabloid Global Times has denounced the flights.
Chinese media described the action as irresponsible and said the move disrupts regional stability.
Chinese experts said the B-52H bombers might have conducted target practice during flight, including "hitting" a Chinese aircraft carrier with an anti-ship missile.
In June, China also slammed the United States for flying a pair of B-52 bombers near disputed islands in the South China Sea.
China has recently increased the number of military drills it conducts near Taiwan, to warn Taipei and Washington.