U.S. B-52H bombers recently flew in the East and South China Seas, drawing condemnations from China. File Photo by U.S. Department of Defense/EPA

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A U.S. B-52H bomber recently entered China's Air Defense Identification Zone in areas of the East China Sea, according to a Taiwanese press report.

The Liberty Times reported Tuesday a strategic bomber entered areas of the East China Sea where Chinese activities have been ongoing as a check against Taiwan and Japan.

Using data from Aircraft Spots, the site that tracks military air movements online, the report said two B-52H bombers left from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Tuesday and flew across the Bashi Channel to reach the South China Sea.

The bombers were accompanied by a KC-135 Stratotanker, a military aerial refueling aircraft.

The bombers were refueled during operation, according to the report.

A separate B-52H bomber left Guam for areas near Okinawa last Thursday, then entered China's air defense identification zone in the East China Sea, before returning to Guam.

USAF B-52H POSSE02 departed Andersen AFB, Guam and conducted a mission over the East China Sea in the vicinity of Okinawa



USAF B-52H POSSE02 departed Andersen AFB, Guam and conducted a mission over the East China Sea in the vicinity of Okinawa



USAF KC-135R TETRA21 provided tanker support from Andersen pic.twitter.com/E3Y7wmUy5T

Chinese state tabloid Global Times has denounced the flights.

Chinese media described the action as irresponsible and said the move disrupts regional stability.

Chinese experts said the B-52H bombers might have conducted target practice during flight, including "hitting" a Chinese aircraft carrier with an anti-ship missile.

In June, China also slammed the United States for flying a pair of B-52 bombers near disputed islands in the South China Sea.

China has recently increased the number of military drills it conducts near Taiwan, to warn Taipei and Washington.