Report: North Korea businesses 'active' in China

China may be encouraging North Korea business activities, according to a Japanese press report. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean businessmen are active at Chinese border cities and seeking Chinese investments, according to a Japanese press report.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday North Korean activities have increased since the U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12 in Singapore.

Economic exchange between the two countries are on the rise as China may be interested in keeping a check on the United States amid an escalating trade dispute, the report says.

Three North Korean state enterprises specializing in the sale of alcohol, cigarettes, commemorative stamps and ginseng were present at an annually held international investment and trade fair at the Chinese city of Yanji in Jilin Province.

One North Korean trade representative told the Yomiuri the merchandise was selling well and China wants the North Koreans to sell more.

Kim Jong Un has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping more times than he has met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a trend that has triggered concerns in Seoul.

On Wednesday North Korea's Workers' Party newspaper called for inter-Korea unity in implementing the Panmunjom Declaration signed by leaders.

"Through the strength of our unitary people we should faithfully carry out the Panmunjom Declaration, in order to develop North-South relations," the Rodong stated.

North Korea has called for the signing of an end-of-war declaration that could replace the 1953 Armistice that ended the fighting during the Korean War.