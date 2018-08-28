Report: Chun Doo-hwan aide wrote passages of controversial memoir

Chun Doo-hwan, whose authoritarian rule of the country began in 1979 and ended in 1988, was absent from the first day of a libel trial in the city of Gwangju on Monday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A former South Korean dictator's claim to the authorship of his memoir is being contested, following revelations his presidential secretary may have fabricated some of the more controversial statements in the book.

Chun Doo-hwan, whose authoritarian rule of the country began in 1979 and ended in 1988, was absent from the first day of a libel trial in the city of Gwangju on Monday.

His attorney said Chun was suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, and that his client has been heavily affected by memory loss since 2013, according to local press reports.

News of Chun's battle with Alzheimer's is now at the center of questions regarding more than 30 fabricated events or statements that have culminated in the libel trial.

Min Jung-ki, Chun's former presidential secretary, told CBS No Cut News' radio host on Tuesday that he "wrote the memoir," including a controversial passage about a late Roman Catholic priest who had defended pro-democracy activists during the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.

The priest, Cho Chul-hyun, had said Chun had ordered helicopters to fire at civilians during the protests.

Plaintiffs in the libel lawsuit, including Cho's family, condemned Chun for his absence at the trial, local newspaper Segye Ilbo reported Tuesday.

Plaintiffs have claimed Chun defamed Cho in the book, in a passage where Chun calls Cho "satan," and a "liar."

But Min said he wrote the passages "at the final stages" of memoir writing on behalf of Chun.

Min also said the passages are not misleading, because Chun believes Cho made false claims.

Gwangju District Court has requested Chun to attend the next hearing, scheduled for Oct. 1.