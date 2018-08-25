Bulgarian tourist bus crash kills 16 passengers

Bulgarian police officers stand in front of the wreckage of a Bulgarian bus that crashed in April, killing 10 people. On Saturday, a Bulgarian tourist bus crashed near the Iskar Gorge in Bulgaria, killing 16 people and injuring several others. Photo by Vassil Donev/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 people died and several others were injured Saturday after a tourist bus veered off the road and crashed near the Iskar Gorge in Bulgaria.

The bus collided with three cars before plunging several feet down a rocky ravine. At least 21 ambulances were sent to the scene to take injured passengers to area hospitals.

A hospital in Pirogov said two women, ages 43 and 73, were in critical condition.

Interior Minister Valentin Radev said that 34 people were on the bus, including the driver, who was also taken to a hospital.

President Roumen Radev cancelled his participation in celebrations that were later in the evening Saturday in commemoration of the Battle of Shipka Pass.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said a national day of mourning for the victims would be held Aug. 27.