Bulgarian tourist bus crash kills 16 passengers

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 people died and several others were injured Saturday after a tourist bus veered off the road and crashed near the Iskar Gorge in Bulgaria.
The bus collided with three cars before plunging several feet down a rocky ravine. At least 21 ambulances were sent to the scene to take injured passengers to area hospitals.
A hospital in Pirogov said two women, ages 43 and 73, were in critical condition.
Interior Minister Valentin Radev said that 34 people were on the bus, including the driver, who was also taken to a hospital.
President Roumen Radev cancelled his participation in celebrations that were later in the evening Saturday in commemoration of the Battle of Shipka Pass.
Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said a national day of mourning for the victims would be held Aug. 27.