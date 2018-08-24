Zimbabwean court upholds Mnangagwa's re-election win

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election was upheld by the country's constitutional court, which said the opposition failed to prove its allegations of voter fraud. File Photo by Aaron Ufumeli/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court on Friday upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election win last month after his opposition's allegations of fraud.

The court unanimously voted in favor of the president, ruling the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change and its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, failed to prove its allegations of voter fraud during the country's first election without former President Robert Mugabe on July 30. Chief Justice Luke Malaba said Chamisa's claims were "bold and unsubstantiated."

Zimbabwe's electoral commission declared Mnangagwa the winner three days after voting with 50.8 percent of the vote. Chamisa insisted he won the election, adding he "will not allow" Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF Party to "bastardize the results."

Meanwhile, six people died in the capital of Harare during demonstrations over the announcement. Mnangagwa ordered an independent investigation into the violence.

Mnangagwa took over for Mugabe after the latter was ousted in November for ordering violence against his own citizens.

"We were not surprised by the court's decision. The election results were firmly in line with all the pre-election polling, and were entirely consistent with the final tally of [the Zimbabwe Election Support Network], the largest body of independent observers," Mnangagwa said Friday.

"I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all. Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first. Let us all now put our differences behind us. It is time to move forward together."