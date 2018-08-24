Poet Choi Young-mi (2nd from R) and members of Citizens' Action for the #MeToo movement declare joint action against poet Ko Eun's damage suit against Choi and another female poet during a news conference in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2018. Earlier, Choi indicated in a poem titled "Monster" that Koh had sexually harassed female writers, and Koh filed the suit in July, denying the allegation. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean poet Choi Young-mi vowed to prove alleged sexual misconducts by a prominent literary figure in her #MeToo battle.

Choi said she appointed a lawyer with help of the Gender Ministry and the Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea to respond to a $1 million compensation suit, filed against her by poet Ko Un.

"I want to show there is still justice in this world," said Choi, at a press conference on Thursday in Seoul, according to Yonhap.

Choi indirectly accused Ko of sexual harassment allegations in a poem titled "Monster." The poem portrays a sexual harasser called "En," who has a similar given name as the acclaimed poet Un, sexually harassing his female colleagues.

The poem, released last year, has been under the spotlight since the #MeToo movement started in the country earlier this year.

In July, Ko filed a compensation lawsuit against Choi and her colleague and media outlets, which reported on the allegation.