SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean poet Choi Young-mi vowed to prove alleged sexual misconducts by a prominent literary figure in her #MeToo battle.
Choi said she appointed a lawyer with help of the Gender Ministry and the Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea to respond to a $1 million compensation suit, filed against her by poet Ko Un.
"I want to show there is still justice in this world," said Choi, at a press conference on Thursday in Seoul, according to Yonhap.
Choi indirectly accused Ko of sexual harassment allegations in a poem titled "Monster." The poem portrays a sexual harasser called "En," who has a similar given name as the acclaimed poet Un, sexually harassing his female colleagues.
The poem, released last year, has been under the spotlight since the #MeToo movement started in the country earlier this year.
In July, Ko filed a compensation lawsuit against Choi and her colleague and media outlets, which reported on the allegation.