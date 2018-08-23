South Korea on alert as typhoon Soulik arrives

High waves crash onto Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday as Typhoon Soulik, packing strong winds and heavy rain, approaches the Korean Peninsula. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea warned people to stay prepared and on alert as Typhoon Soulik is expected to make landfall.

The typhoon is heading northwest with speed of 8 kilometers per hour from the southern island of Jeju. It could bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Korean peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Schools in southern provinces closed for the day or announced an early closure on Thursday. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education ordered kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in the capital to close on Friday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called local governments to get ready for the powerful storm and take all necessary actions to keep people safe at a government emergency meeting on Thursday, according to Yonhap.

He also called related ministries to consider rescheduling the planned family reunion at a mountain resort on the east coast. The event is scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday.

The state weather agency compares the magnitude of the storm more powerful than Typhoon Gonpas, which killed eight and injured 12 in 2010.