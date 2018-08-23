OAS: Refuse extradition requests for assasination attempt on Venezuela's Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks after the publication of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 20. After an assassination attempt against Maduro on August 4, the OAS urged member states to refuse extradition requests for those suspected in the plot. File Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States urged member nations to refuse extradition requests from the Venezuelan government in relation to the recent assassination attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"These 'extradition requests' linked to the alleged attack against Nicolás Maduro are flawed and should be ignored by the international community because the body that issues them is fraudulent, its members are impostors and their positions illegal," the OAS said in a statement. "In recent days we have witnessed spurious extradition requests made by the illegitimate supreme court of justice of the dictatorship headed by its illegal president Maikel Moreno."

The OAS went on to say that the only legitimately democratic bodies of Venezuela are its National Assembly elected in 2015 but not in more recent elections, members of the Supreme Court who are currently in exile and the exiled Attorney General because these officials have been validated by the Inter-American and international community.

On June 4, Maduro survived an assassination attempt when drones detonated explosions as he gave a speech outdoors in Caracas. Maduro was unharmed but several soldiers were injured.

Venezuelan officials have accused Delgado Tabosky, the son of a wealthy Venezuelan businessman in Miami, of financing the assassination attempt.

"He must face justice," Maduro said after the drone attack. "We have to get the U.S. government to turn over this assassin to us."

Since then, the Venezuelan government has issued several more extradition requests of people suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt from Colombia and Peru, as well as the United States.

RELATED Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to fight inflation