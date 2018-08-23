North Korea reports on inter-Korea family reunions

North Korean Ko Jeong-hui (L), 77, and Lee Gyeong-sun (R), 53, bid farewell to South Korean family member Lee Geum-yeon (not pictured), 87, at the Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, on Wednesday. File Photo by O Jongchan/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea state media reported on the inter-Korea family reunions for the first time on Thursday.

"The scattered families and relatives of the North and South were united at Mount Kumgang from Aug. 20 to 22 in a first round of reunions," KCNA stated Thursday.

"The reunions at Mount Kumgang are being held to partly carry out the Panmunjom Declaration," the state-controlled news agency added.

KCNA said the "families on our side met with their flesh-and-blood from the South, and in the harmonious atmosphere shared their inmost thoughts."

Private reunions were permitted this week among separated family members, according to reports.

KCNA also stated a second round of reunions will take place starting Friday.

By Thursday, Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun had not mentioned the reunions had taken place.

A group of 89 South Koreans met with their North Korean relatives in the first round of reunions, and in the second round 83 North Koreans will meet with their South Korean family members.

The North Korean decision to delay reporting on the family reunions contrasts with October 2015, when state media reported on the event as it took place, according to Yonhap.

In Seoul, the administration of President Moon Jae-in is planning to step up inter-Korea projects.

In addition to plans to open an inter-Korea liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong, Moon has promoted cooperation, and has said the economic effects of working together with Pyongyang will reach at least $150 billion, according to South Korean news service Financial News on Thursday.

The ruling Minjoo Party has created a special committee on inter-Korea economic cooperation, according to the report.